Irene H. Kahanic, 85, of Dunmore, died Tuesday surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Stanley C. Kahanic, who died in 2016. The couple had been married for 65 years.
Irene was born in Scranton to the late Stanley and Lydia Moranko Benzeleski. She was a graduate of the Scranton School District and later went on to be employed in the local garment trade.
Irene will always be remembered for her candor and her loving ways. Although she enjoyed socializing at the local casinos, her greatest love was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Irene is survived by five daughters, Carol Beader and husband, Frank, of Dunmore; Sandra Townend and husband, Bob, of Dunmore; Deborah Rutkowski and companion, Thomas Baigis, of South Abington Twp.; Judith Cobb and companion, James Bordo, of Dunmore; and Donna Gastinger, of Throop; a son, Michael, of Dunmore; daughter-in-law, Diane Kahanic, of Scranton; a brother, John Benzeleski, of Scranton; grandchildren, Ian, Alecia, Terri Ann, Stephanie, Daniel, Nicole, Kevin, Tammie, Ryan, Christopher, Amber and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Damon, Gianna, Justin, Ethan, Lily, Owen, Adam, Mason, Travis, Alex, Keanu, Alyse, Madelyn Irene and Logan; great-great-granddaughter, Ayla Ann; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John; a grandson, Brian; a granddaughter, Joyce Ann; and brothers Robert, Norman, Thomas and James.
The family wishes to thank Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for taking such good care of their mother.
The funeral will be Saturday with Office of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home Inc., 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019