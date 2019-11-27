Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Irene Hoynitski Skutnick

Irene Hoynitski Skutnick Obituary
Irene Hoynitski Skutnick, 91, of Dickson City, died Monday evening, Nov. 25, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester S. Skutnick. He died on Jan. 30, 2000.

Born in Throop, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Florence Ornowski Hoynitski and she was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, Throop. Irene's grandparents and parents were instrumental in the founding of the church. She served with the parish committee, the Lutnia Choir, and she was a member of the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament Society. Irene was a graduate of Throop High School and Lackawanna Business College.

Cioci Irene, as she was fondly called by her nieces and nephews, will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Her family would like to thank her caregivers of the last two years, Darlene Klein, Kierstyn Brozzetti and Shirley Kalinowski, for their exceptional care and kindness.

Surviving are a niece, Dolores Hoynitski; great-nieces and great-nephew, Candace Cianni, Lake Winola; Stacey Baker, Venice, Fla.; and Todd "Chip" Hoynitski, Venice, Fla.; great-great-niece and great-great-nephews, Jeffrey Cianni and wife, Nicole, Annapolis, Md.; Christine Cianni, Newtown, Conn.; Brandon Baker and wife, Kari, Orlando, Fla.; and Matthew Baker, Orlando, Fla.; a great-great-great-niece and great-great-great-nephew; and her companion, William White.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Stanley Hoynitski; sisters, Helen Hoynitski and infant Eleanor Hoynitski; and a nephew, Stanley Hoynitski.

The funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 30, with a blessing service at 9:30 a.m. by the Rev. Senior William Chromey in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Dickson City.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019
