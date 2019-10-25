|
Irene Kiehart, 91, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Irene was born December 13, 1927, in the Nebraska mining settlement of Jermyn to the late Julia and Thaddeus Fedorchak.
Irene was a devoted and doting wife to Joseph, her husband of 67 years, who preceded her in death. She worked as a seamstress in several factories from the 1960s until retirement. Irene fulfilled her name's meaning (Peace) with her calm demeanor, gentle spirit and clever wit. She read her Bible from beginning to end every year and would often sing church hymns while she did housework. Irene's chicken soup was on the stove for family and visitors. During family gatherings, playing rummy was the activity most enjoyed, as the jokes, food and conversation flowed. As the family grew, another deck of cards would be added and more memories created.
Irene was a loving mother to her three daughters and their spouses, Judy (Eileen); Jayne (Jerry); and Janet (Jerry). She adored her grandchildren and their spouses, Jason (Quincy); Jared (Natalie); Joshua (Yesenia); and Sarah (Nate). Irene was blessed with four great-grandchildren (Anthony, Olivia, Giuliana and Lucas), and was eagerly awaiting the birth of a fifth great-grandchild. Irene's boundless joy was spending time, especially holidays and birthdays, surrounded by the great-grandchildren who named her Great Baba.
One of 11 children, Irene is survived by two sisters, Mary Kohler and Matilda (Tillie) Seyka, and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church. She and Joseph walked to church services from their home on Walnut Street. She was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society and enjoyed working for the church.
Appreciation is given to the staff at Atria Memory Care in Farmington where Irene lived and was cared for with respect, love and kindness for the past two-and-a-half years. Also, appreciation to Seasons Hospice for comfort provided to Irene and her family.
The funeral service will be at St. Michael's Orthodox Church Monday, Oct. 28, at 9:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk officiating. Viewing from the church on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. with Parastas at 5 p.m. Interment, parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 305 Walnut St., Jermyn, PA 18433.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019