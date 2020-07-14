Home

Irene Kosydar

Irene Kosydar Obituary

Irene Kosydar, 94, of Olyphant, passed away peacefully Sunday night at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Blakely, after an illness. She was the widow of Stanley Kosydar, who died in 1981.

Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late Frank and Julia Solack Stets, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant. Throughout her life, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator for Bell Telephone, worked at the Scranton Dry Goods, Sugarman's in Eynon and, prior to retirement, worked as an administrative assistant at the Olyphant Borough Building.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed flower gardening, oil painting and singing in the church choir.

She is survived by four daughters, Andrea Krisiak and husband, Stan, of Waverly Twp.; Renee Kosydar, of Old Forge; June Evans and husband, Sam, of Milford, Conn.; Loretta Stone and husband, Gaelan, of Dana Point, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Janet Kosydar, of Dickson City; nine grandchildren, Lauren Bem, Marissa Fontana, Larry Kosydar Jr., Matthew Krisiak, Adam Krisiak, Melissa Kosydar, Bryan Evans, Danielle Evans, Julianna Stone; and eight great-grandchildren, Ella Bem, Lucas Kosydar, Owen Kosydar, Eloise Kosydar, Landon Fontana, Mia Fontana, Trevor Krisiak and Ethan Krisiak; a brother, Nick Stets, of Levittown, Pa.; a sister, Marie Herman, of Carlisle, Pa.; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Stanley, she was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Stanley Jr.; three brothers, Michael, John and Frank Stets; five sisters, Anna Rusyn, Tillie Hamilton, Olga Senkoski, Julia Lacko and Elizabeth Rekus.

The funeral service will be private, with interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

Arrangements by John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.


