Irene M. Drag, 83, of Scranton, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Albert Drag Sr., who died Aug. 26, 1993.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Samuels Arnold Sr., she was a deeply religious woman and a wonderful neighbor. Irene enjoyed crafts and sewing dresses for her grandchildren. She was a loving mother who adored her grandchildren.



Surviving are four children, Elaine Malinowski, Brian Drag and Kelly Hoover, all of Scranton; and David Drag, Texas; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gerald, Edward and Joseph Arnold; and two sisters, Mary Bocklett and Debra Zielinski.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Albert Jr.; two daughters, Kathleen DePietro and Christine Loscombe; granddaughter, Christine Fumanti; two sisters, Louise Arnold and Marion May; and a brother, Paul Arnold.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Jackson Street. Interment, Cathderal Cemetery.



Per Irene's wishes, viewing will be private. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary