Irene M. Guse, 91, Spring Brook Twp., and a resident at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, died Wednesday after an illness. She was the wife of Paul W. Guse. The couple celebrated 71 years of marriage on Oct. 18, 2018.



Born Aug. 9, 1927, in Scranton, the daughter of the late George and Irene (Reidmiller) Wagner, before retirement, she was employed by Rita's Sportswear in Moscow. She and her husband were owner/operators of Guse's Snack Stop in Madison Twp. for over 35 years. In her younger years, Irene was a very proficient speed-skater. She was a former member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.



Irene will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Irene's family would like to extend thanks to the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Villa for their kindness and loving care. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Ronald T. Guse and wife, Cindi, Madison Twp.; Paul R. Guse and wife, Linda, Moscow; Thomas M. Guse and wife, Susan, Spring Brook Twp.; her grandchildren, P.J., Kiki, Ronny, Justin, Zachary, Alexandria, Nicholaus and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Annabelle; and her sister, Alice Pane; nieces and nephews; and dear friends.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn M. Lorentz, in 2015; her sisters, Florence Sweeney and Louise "Bootsy" Janowski; and her brothers, George and Joseph Wagner.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted Monday at 3 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with Brian Sweeney as officiating clergy.



Friends may call on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary