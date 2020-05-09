|
|
We say this with very heavy hearts, our sweet mother, Irene M. Temple, went home to be with the Angels 13 days before her 91st birthday.
Walk now with Jesus, Mom, your work here is done! We are all good, thank you mom for everything. You never let us go to bed without saying Angels watch over you. So Mom, we say to you now, Angels watch over you sweet mother.
Mom passed away from complications of COVID-19 Thursday, May 7, at Mountain View Care Center.
She was the widow of Alfred Temple, who died in 1975.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Filomena Ginger Nolasco. She was a graduate of Olyphant schools and was employed in the health care industry.
She was a member of Holy Cross Parish in Olyphant.
Mom loved to cook, quilt and spend time with her grandchildren, who she called her angel babies. She was devoted to her faith in god. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the amazing care and compassion that was given to mom by the entire Mountain View staff and for giving us the opportunity to visit with her via video call in her final hours.
She is survived by a son, Alfred Temple and wife, Tina, Lake Ariel; daughters, Judy Makala and husband, Dave, and Phyllis Frazier and husband, Gerald, both of Scott Twp.; three grandchildren, Emily and AJ Temple and Charlie Makala; and two stepgrandchildren, Amanda and Scott Henry.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip and Stephen Condella, both of Olyphant; two sisters, Mary Santilli of Ohio and Katie Ginerio of Dunmore; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Life Geisinger, Scranton, and Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home.
For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2020