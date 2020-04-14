|
Irene M. Yackabovicz Schofield, 90, of Moosic, entered eternal rest Thursday, April 9, at Allied Hospice. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Jerome P. Schofield.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Caroline Butcher Yackabovicz and was a graduate of Taylor High School class of 1948. Irene was a lifelong parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Her family was the center of her life and she devoted her time to the needs of her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. In the spring, she loved to work in her garden. Each week she spent quality time with her sisters. Irene was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Joseph J., Moosic; a daughter, Carolyn Orzel and her husband, Mark, Binghamton, N.Y.; two beloved grandchildren, Andrew Orzel and his wife, Natasha; and Sara Orzel; two sisters, Lottie Yackabovicz, Taylor; and Florence Bonk, Moosic; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
A private viewing for immediate family was held in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a graveside service in Cathedral Cemetery by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, Divine Mercy Parish. A memorial Mass will be scheduled for a future date and time.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020