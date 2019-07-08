Irene Palazzari, 96, died Saturday at Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the widow of Armond Palazzari, who died in 1987.



She spent most of her adult life residing in Peckville. Born in Taylor, she was a daughter of the late Steven and Catherine Cuiry. She spent a good part of her early years with her beloved late grandmother, Eva Marko­vitch, of Scranton.



Her whole life revolved around home and family. She will be remembered for her love of people and her friendly nature. In her early senior years, she was a member of the Eynon Golden Age Club, loved going on bus trips, gardening and dancing. A loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Most of all, we will miss her beautiful smile and love of life.



Surviving are a daughter, Wendy Mancuso and husband, Jack, Peckville; a son, Armond Palazzari and wife, Rosemary, Scott Twp.; brother, Nicholas Cuiry, Florida; sister, Jean Gravel, Mount Pocono; and grandchildren, Tiffany Ordonez, A.J. Palazzari and Heidi Williams. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren.



Irene was also preceded in death by four brothers, Steven, John, Joseph and Peter Cuiry; and one sister, Ann Kaminski.



Funeral service will be from the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Parish, Archbald, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Private family viewing.



For directions, condolen­ces or to light a candle, visit RapochFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019