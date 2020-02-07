|
Irene Palmitessa, 90, of Scranton, died Tuesday at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Palmitessa Sr., in 2002.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late George and Julia Dolinich Yurchak, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was a member of St. Lucy's Church in Scranton. Before her retirement, she had been employed by the Diocese of Scranton at the Villa St. Joseph.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion provided to Irene.
Surviving are her children, Michele Johnston, Scranton; Victoria Plappert and husband, Bob, Dunmore; Rose Nealon, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Carol Lameo and husband, Rusty, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Julie Condrad and husband, Mike, Scranton; Jamie Firing and husband, Todd, Huntington, Pa.; Michael and wife, Ruth, Dunmore; Dominic and wife, Michelle, Scranton; Robert and wife, Marcy, Scranton; Joseph and wife, Darlene, Scranton; and Paul and wife, Cindy, Scranton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Amy Johnston, who resided with her and was her caregiver; her sisters, Susan Yurchak and Doris Boise, both of Dunmore; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Yurchak and Nancy Jennings; and six brothers, Alex, Nicholas, Robert, Michael, Stephen and George.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, West Scranton.
Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Trinity Child Care Center, 1401 Monroe Ave., Dunmore, 18509.
Arrangements entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020