Irene R. Sparacino, 94, of Taylor, died Wednesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Paul Sparacino, in 1994.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Rinaldo and Dalida Contardi Allegrucci, she attended Scranton public schools and was a stay-at-home mom to raise her beloved family. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Scranton, and a participant at both the Taylor Senior and the Archangel Adult senior centers.



Irene had an infectious smile that made everyone who met her fall in love with her. She was the best cook and baker and had coffee and homemade cookies and pies available to everyone who visited. Her house was always full. Her husband often said, "why should I go out when I have the best chef in town!" She never complained to anyone about anything. She was selfless and she always put everyone first, especially her family.



After her husband died, she enjoyed shopping, eating out and traveling to visit friends and family with her eldest daughter Donna. In Irene's later years, with her youngest daughter Pamela and primary caregiver, she enjoyed going to all the ballroom dances in town, she became a regular at all the local restaurants, attended shows at the Cultural/Kirby centers and was "always ready" to get into the car and be driven anywhere.



The family wishes to thank the team from Compassionate Care Hospice and Hospice of the Sacred Heart, as well as the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center for the care shown to Irene during her times of need. A thank you is also extended to Dr. William Dempsey, Dr. Bojana Milekic, nurse Ellen, Archangels staff members, Kim, Irene, Anita, Carmen "Sandy," Kendall and Ellen. They wish to also thank the Rev. Richard Fox at St. Patrick's, and special thanks to the Rev. Deva Undralla, a longtime friend. Finally, the family would like to extend their gratitude to supportive friends Kelly Bredbenner, Kathy Briskie, Donna Pilosi-Ivanoff, Kathy Sparacino-Giannone and Lucille Johns.



Surviving are daughters, Donna and significant other, Don Nicholson, of Penn Valley, Pa.; and Pamela, of Taylor; stepson, James Sparacino and wife, Linda, of Florida, and their daughter, Jennifer Bain, of Georgia; sisters, Nellie Kuzara, of Justus; Jennie Fioriti and husband, Ivo, of North Carolina; brothers, Nello Allegrucci and wife, Marie, of Scranton; and Orlando "Dude" Allegrucci and wife, Maureen, of Justus; sisters-in-law, Terry Sparacino, of Old Forge; Mary Mifka, of Scranton; Dawn Sparacino and Rita Sparacino, both of Taylor; and Nancy Martinez, of Saylorsburg, Pa.; brother-in-law, Richard Sparacino, of Dunmore; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Eda Materazzi and Ida Gubick; and brothers, Nunzi, Armando and Rinaldo "Junior" Allegrucci.



The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment to follow in the Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton. All those attending services are asked to go directly to the church Monday morning.



Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Senior Center, c/o Taylor Community Center, 700 S. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.

