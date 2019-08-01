|
Irene S. Harrison, 84, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, died unexpectedly Wednesday at home. Her husband, Thomas W. Harrison Sr., passed away in April 2016. The couple celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in January of that year.
Born in Moosic, Irene was the daughter of the late Sophie Pohoda Halko and John V. Halko. She graduated from Moosic High School, class of 1953. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church in Scranton and regularly attended Our Savior Chapel, Tripp Park section, where she served as the parish recording secretary.
Irene and Tom were high school sweethearts and best friends. They spent many joyful years bowling together in a league and bowled in many tournaments, winning a few. She bowled with the YMS of R Bowling League for many years, almost always serving as its recording secretary. A longtime WBS Penguins season ticketholder, Irene enjoyed traveling with the WBS Penguins Booster Club and supporting the team both at home and on the road. She was a devoted mom and grandma who will be surely be missed.
Irene is survived by a daughter, Karen, Old Forge; son, Thomas Jr. and wife, Linda, Honesdale; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Harrison Maro and husband, Tom, Old Forge; former daughter-in-law, Sue Pitoniak Harrison, Clarks Summit; brother, Edward Halko and wife, Susan; sister, Paulette Wincovitch and husband, James (Winky); brother-in-law, Frank DeSarro; all of Moosic; beloved grandchildren, Brian Harrison Thomas (and husband, Chris), Vermont; Dylan Harrison, Scranton; Thomas III and Samantha Harrison, Jessup; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A beloved son, David; her sister and friend, Jessica DeSarro; brother, John Halko; sister-in-law, Edith Witiak; and brothers-in-law, John and Robert Harrison, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Interment to follow in parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Youth Center, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019