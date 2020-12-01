Home

Irene Shingle Maholchic

Irene Shingle Maholchic Obituary

Irene Shingle Maholchic, Rockville, Maryland, met with her lord Nov. 22, 2020.

Her husband, Eugene, preceded her in death in 2004, as well as a sister, Elsie, and husband, Howard Mitchell.

She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Ostrowski Shingle of Mayfield.

Irene was a loving mother of her children, Beverly Goldstein Hash, Robert (Paula) Maholchic, and Carolyn (Martin) Rubinstein, who were her excellent care givers.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Marian and husband, Ret. Chief of Police Michael L. Mroczka, Mayfield.


