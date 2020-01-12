|
|
Irene Suchniak, 89, of Carbondale, died Friday at Creekside Nursing Home, Carbondale. She was the widow of Metro Suchniak, who died in 2001.
Born in 1930, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Harry Selemba. She was a member of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson.
Irene had been a longtime employee in the garment industry and a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She was also involved in the Square Club, which gave her many great travel experiences.
Irene is survived by two sons, David Suchniak and wife, Patricia, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Joseph Suchniak and wife, Nancy, Brick, N.J.; two sisters, Shirley and June; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Ava.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and William; and six brothers.
Irene's family would like to thank the entire staff of Creekside Nursing Home for the compassionate and diligent care they gave Irene in her final years.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a Requiem service in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 33 Midland St., Simpson, by the Very Rev. Mitered Archpriest David J. Hritcko. Interment will be in St. Basil's Cemetery.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Parastas will be at 5:30.
For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020