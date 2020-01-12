Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Suchniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Suchniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Suchniak Obituary
Irene Suchniak, 89, of Carbondale, died Friday at Creekside Nursing Home, Carbondale. She was the widow of Metro Suchniak, who died in 2001.

Born in 1930, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Harry Selemba. She was a member of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson.

Irene had been a longtime employee in the garment industry and a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She was also involved in the Square Club, which gave her many great travel experiences.

Irene is survived by two sons, David Suchniak and wife, Patricia, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Joseph Suchniak and wife, Nancy, Brick, N.J.; two sisters, Shirley and June; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Ava.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and William; and six brothers.

Irene's family would like to thank the entire staff of Creekside Nursing Home for the compassionate and diligent care they gave Irene in her final years.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a Requiem service in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 33 Midland St., Simpson, by the Very Rev. Mitered Archpriest David J. Hritcko. Interment will be in St. Basil's Cemetery.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Parastas will be at 5:30.

For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -