Irma Brando, 90, formerly of Church Street, Jessup, died Tuesday at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center.



A lifelong resident of Jessup, the daughter of the late Giacomo and Margarita Crespo Brando, she was a graduate of Jessup High School class of 1947. In her younger years, she was employed by St. Joseph's Center, and, before retirement, she worked at Barbizon as a seamstress. She was active with the Lackawanna Blind Association, the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and the Ladies' Auxiliary American Legion Post 411 in Jessup.



She always smiled, had a hearty laugh and loved dining out, especially at Pietro's.



The entire staff at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center should be commended for the care to Irma during her stay. Thank you.



She is survived by her faithful, caring and loving friends, Emma DiPasquale and her family, especially her son, John; Sherri Bryla and Eddie Giombetti.



She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Rudolph and James Brando.



The funeral will be Monday with services at 10 a.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Friends may call Monday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary