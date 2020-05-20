|
Irma M. (Turbesi) Furey, 92, of Old Forge, died Sunday evening at the Mountain View Care Center, where she had been a guest for nearly 11 years. She was the widow of Leo L. Furey, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2004.
Born in South Scranton, daughter of the late Louis and Ann Materazzi Turbesi, she was a 1945 graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Irma worked as a secretary at Lackawanna Pants, Scranton, and later for Primary Health & Nutrition, Old Forge. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
Irma settled on Morton Street, Old Forge, after her marriage and held active membership in both the Old Forge Borough Senior Citizens Association and the Old Forge Retired Citizens Association.
Surviving are a son, Ronald Furey; a granddaughter, Jenna Furey; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Amos and Mary "Geri" Clark; nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Barbini.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, her pastor, in the Old Forge Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020