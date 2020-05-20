Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Furey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma M. (Turbesi) Furey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma M. (Turbesi) Furey Obituary
Irma M. (Turbesi) Furey, 92, of Old Forge, died Sunday evening at the Mountain View Care Center, where she had been a guest for nearly 11 years. She was the widow of Leo L. Furey, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2004.

Born in South Scranton, daughter of the late Louis and Ann Materazzi Turbesi, she was a 1945 graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Irma worked as a secretary at Lackawanna Pants, Scranton, and later for Primary Health & Nutrition, Old Forge. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.

Irma settled on Morton Street, Old Forge, after her marriage and held active membership in both the Old Forge Borough Senior Citizens Association and the Old Forge Retired Citizens Association.

Surviving are a son, Ronald Furey; a granddaughter, Jenna Furey; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Amos and Mary "Geri" Clark; nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Barbini.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, her pastor, in the Old Forge Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -