|
|
Irmgard "Emma" Adamo, 86, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Louis Adamo, who died Sept. 15, 2016.
Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich Biemuller and Elizabeth Rodinger Biemuller. Before retirement, she was employed by Marywood University in the housekeeping department.
She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed telling stories of her youth during WWII in Germany. She became quite a good Italian cook and looked forward to preparing the traditional "Feast of the Seven Fishes" on Christmas Eve. She enjoyed watching "Cash Cab" on the Gameshow Network while babysitting her Addie.
She is survived by two sons, Louis Adamo and wife, Catherine, Moscow; and Frank "Tito" Adamo and wife, Marion, Dunmore; four grandchildren, Jason Adamo, Florida; Amanda Adamo, Philadelphia; Alyssa Adamo, Moscow; and Frankie Adamo, Dunmore; a great-granddaughter Mia Adamo, Florida; sister, Annelisa Winters, Germany; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a baby daughter, Mary; two brothers, Wilhelm and Heinz Biemuller; and three sisters, Ellie Steinhilber, Inge Barth and Christa Weinberg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, visit ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 29, 2019