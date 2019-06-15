Irving Cader, 101, of Clarks Summit, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.



His long life was filled with clear memories of his childhood, his proud service in the United States Army in World War II, his wonderful 53-year marriage to the love of his life, the former Helene R. Schwartz, who died in 1999, and his family.



Born Aug. 1, 1917, in Scranton, to Benjamin and Nettie Powers Cader, Irv was a graduate of Scranton Central High School class of 1935 and Penn State University class of 1939, where he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity. He entered the Army in 1941 and was part of Operation Torch, the first Allied invasion of North Africa in November 1942. He traveled through Italy, France and Germany, where he participated in the liberation of Nordhausen concentration camp in March 1945. He returned to Scranton after the war to join his father in the family business, the Scranton Brush Co., which he continued to operate and grow with his son, Jimmy, until August 1997.



He was an honest and sincere man of few words and enjoyed cruising in the winters and Cape May in the summers.



He is survived by his three children, Lynne Malamut and husband, Jerry, Boynton Beach, Fla.; Jimmy Cader and wife, Carole, Clarks Summit, Pa.; and Beth Villafranca and husband, Joe, New Hope, Pa. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Todd and Adam Malamut; and Marni Malamut Hotchkiss; Brooke Cader Herszage and Andrea Cader Fine; and Evan Villafranca; also 13 great-grandchildren, ranging in ages of five months to 16 years; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ethel Chain, in 2008.



He was a proud member of the Jewish War Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as a member of Temple Israel of Scranton and the Jewish Community Center of NEPA. He was also a founding member of Glen Oak Country Club, Waverly, Pa.



He will always be remembered as a man of strong values, love for his country and Israel and, most importantly, his family and many friends. He will be dearly missed.



Funeral services will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. Interment to follow in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until the time of services. Shiva will be observed at the residence, 135 Oakford Circle, Clarks Summit, Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.



Contributions can be made in Irv's honor to any military organization; Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; Allied Services Hospice Care, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508; or the donor's favorite charity.



Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2019