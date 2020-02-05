|
Irving McKay, 84, of West Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Hospice Inpatient, Scranton.
A Bronx, N.Y., native, he was born on April 22, 1935, and was son of the late Elerby and Bessie (Epps) McKay. A lifelong businessman, his ventures included ownership of a bar and club. A longtime member of the Masonic Lodge, he ultimately received his 32nd degree. Passing away peacefully, he'll be dearly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his loving children, Irving McKay Jr., Zelda Pierce, Julie McKay, Krystal Williams, Sharay Regan and Kimberly Armstrong; 24 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Tiffany Armstrong; grandson, Quincy Hicks; and his siblings.
A blessing service will be held Thursday at noon in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020