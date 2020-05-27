|
Isabelle "Izzy" Botjer Simons of Greentown, Pa., died peacefully on Sunday, May 24. She was 90 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Simons; son, Richard H. Simons; daughter, Barbara Liebold; brothers, Henry "Pete" Botjer and Arthur Botjer; and her parents, Henry "Hank" and Isabelle Reichel Botjer. Except for a brief sojourn of three years in Florida, her entire life was spent in Greentown.
Isabelle graduated from Greene-Dreher-Sterling High School in Newfoundland, Pa., and carried with her many stories of hijinks with her classmates. After marrying Richard Simons, she worked running Summit Farm, a boarding house in Greentown for many years, although her true life desire was to have lived on a working farm. Her clientele were people who truly enjoyed their vacations there so much that they returned year after year and became "family."
Izzy was generous to a fault and good hearted, often helping others in need. Until her health made it impossible, she was an avid reader, a lover of her children and all animals especially horses, a proficient bird watcher, and an ardent flower gardener. Her longevity, she insisted, was due to a faithful regimen of starting and ending each day with Dove chocolate or Reese's Pieces. She will be missed by the friends she leaves behind.
Graveside services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., Village of LaAnna, South Sterling.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020