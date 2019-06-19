Isabelle O. (Betty) Conley, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15. She was a resident of Getz Personal Care Home in Kunkletown, and formerly of Pocono Pines. She was a daughter of the late Paul and Blanche Fournier, of Manchester, N.H.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Conley; her daughter, Joan Burnett; and six brothers and three sisters.



Before her retirement, she worked at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, where she was affectionately called "Grandma" by her co-workers. She was a member of the Mount Pocono Senior Center and was involved annually with Toys for Tots. She communicated with a pen pal from Great Britain, which she finally met after 40 years of communication.



A master baker, her pies especially will be missed by her family.



Surviving are her sons, the Rev. Paul D. Conley and wife, Bobbi, of Dunn, N.C.; and Randy S. Conley and wife, Denise, of Pocono Pines, Pa.; four grandchildren, Jenelle Hilligoss, Corey Conley, Jacqueline Heming and Brandon Conley; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pauline Gagnon, of Hooksett, N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held Friday, June 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa.



Friends may call Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa.



Memorial contributions may me made to Getz Personal Care Home, 1026 Scenic Drive, Kunkletown, PA 28058.



Published in Scranton Times on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary