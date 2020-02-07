|
Isadore F. Dzwieleski Jr., 76, of Dickson City, died Wednesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Carol A. Czubowicz.
Born in Dickson City, son of the late Isadore Sr. and Carmella Lozinski Dzwieleski, he was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School, Dickson City, and St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant. Before retirement, he was employed as a manager with IBM in Kingston, N.Y.
Isadore served with the United States Navy, and he was a member of the American Legion Post 665, Chapter 11 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5937, all of Dickson City.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother who was an avid member of the Saugerties Power Boat Association, Saugerties, N.Y. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Dzwieleski and husband, Damian Cysewski, Dickson City; grandchildren, Thomas Rohan, Alice and Kevin Cysewski; brother, Joseph Dzwieleski, Lake Ariel; sister, Marie Swatt, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Dzwieleski; a sister, Sister Rose Ellen, of the Bernadine Order; and a brother, John Dzwieleski.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.
Friends may call Saturday, 8:30 to 10, at the funeral home. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020