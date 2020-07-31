Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis V Ciuccio Funeral Home
145 Moosic Rd
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 457-2071
Resources
More Obituaries for Italia Cusati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Italia Cusati

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Italia Cusati Obituary

Italia Cusati, 81, of Old Forge, entered eternal paradise on Tuesday, after suffering from medical complications, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was married to Giuseppe Cusati for 57 happy and love-filled years.

Italia was born in Monteforte Cilento, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Theresa Montelli-Gallo. She was a devoted homemaker, loving wife, caring mother and nurturing Nonna. Italia's favorite hobbies included cooking for her family, watching television programs such as "Wheel of Fortune" and "Caso Cerrado," singing, gardening, and taking care of her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Silvia Cusati and husband, Marcelino Bilbao, both of Old Forge; and Maria Cusati and husband, Eduardo Ruiz, Marco Island, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Bryan, Dahiana, Brianna, Lily, Sebastian, Santiago and Nick. Italia lived with and was cared for by Giuseppe, Silvia and her children in Old Forge for over 33 years.

At the request of Italia's family, the funeral will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Italia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -