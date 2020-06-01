|
|
Ivan Charles Newcomer Jr., 74, a longtime resident of Scranton, died Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of Phyllis D. Miller Newcomer, who died July 15, 2013. The couple was married 44 years.
Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Ivan Charles Sr. and Hazel Mae Kender Newcomer. Early in his career he worked at his parents' tobacco and candy store, was a salesman with Lance Snacks and a car salesman. He later worked in vending repair at Tobyhanna Army Depot.
He was an active member of the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church and current member of Asbury United Methodist Church, the South Side Senior Center, NAMI (National Alliance Mental Illness) and the Young at Heart Singers. He loved playing cards, coloring and sewing. Ivan enjoyed joking with family and friends and earned the nickname "Uncle Tricky." He had many, many friends.
Surviving are his children, HelenMae Yung Newcomer, Scranton; and Charles Ivan Lee Newcomer, Scranton; a sister, Joan Ney, South Carolina; sisters-in-law, Doreen Padfield and husband, Bob; and Debbie Craig and husband, John; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister, Betty Ann Pieschek and husband, Rich; Nancy Lebaron and husband, Jim; a brother-in-law, Karl Ney; and a nephew, Lee Lebaron.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Michele Hazzouri, the staff of DaVita Dialysis and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Ivan and his family.
Graveside services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions on large gathering.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2020