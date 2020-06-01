Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Newcomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Charles Newcomer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan Charles Newcomer Jr. Obituary
Ivan Charles Newcomer Jr., 74, a longtime resident of Scranton, died Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of Phyllis D. Miller Newcomer, who died July 15, 2013. The couple was married 44 years.

Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Ivan Charles Sr. and Hazel Mae Kender Newcomer. Early in his career he worked at his parents' tobacco and candy store, was a salesman with Lance Snacks and a car salesman. He later worked in vending repair at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

He was an active member of the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church and current member of Asbury United Methodist Church, the South Side Senior Center, NAMI (National Alliance Mental Illness) and the Young at Heart Singers. He loved playing cards, coloring and sewing. Ivan enjoyed joking with family and friends and earned the nickname "Uncle Tricky." He had many, many friends.

Surviving are his children, HelenMae Yung Newcomer, Scranton; and Charles Ivan Lee Newcomer, Scranton; a sister, Joan Ney, South Carolina; sisters-in-law, Doreen Padfield and husband, Bob; and Debbie Craig and husband, John; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister, Betty Ann Pieschek and husband, Rich; Nancy Lebaron and husband, Jim; a brother-in-law, Karl Ney; and a nephew, Lee Lebaron.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michele Hazzouri, the staff of DaVita Dialysis and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Ivan and his family.

Graveside services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions on large gathering.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -