|
|
|
Ja Monte L. Bradford, 12, of Scranton, passed away Jan. 30 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Danville on Oct. 19, 2007, he was a son of Maria Colon and Chauncey Bradford.
Ja Monte was in sixth grade. He enjoyed drawing, playing with his trucks and cars and watching his favorite TV show, "SpongeBob SquarePants." He will be remembered for his infectious smile and his ability to make people happy.
Left to cherish his memory are parents, Maria Colon and Chauncey Bradford; brothers, Nolan Rookwood, Ryan Gyle, and Daniel and Alexander Groboski-Bradford; sisters, La Nique Bradford, Lillianna Groboski-Bradford and Litzira Roman Colon; paternal grandmother, Dawn Bradford; maternal grandparents, Barbara and Ernesto Colon; and grandfather, Theodore Nicholas IV.
He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Slack; paternal great-grandmother, Gazelle Bradford; paternal great-grandfather, James McClure; and grandfather, Reginald McClure.
Family and friends may visit Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services. 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020