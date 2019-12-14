|
Jack D. Ruland, South Abington Twp., passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 12, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton. Jack was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Clarks Green, Pa. He was the son of the late Glen and Mercy Evans Ruland. He was preceded in death by a sister, June Corrigan; and brother, Byrl Ruland.
Jack was a 1953 graduate of Clarks Summit High School and a 1955 graduate of Keystone College. He was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Navy where he received his "wings" and became a Marine Corps fighter pilot. He also served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He achieved the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2015 for more than 50 years of safe flying. Jack was a member of the National Broadcasters Pilots Association, where he served as president for three years. Prior to retirement, he was "Skycam Jack," the chief helicopter pilot of WNEP Channel 16 from 1979 to 1999. He was a member of St. Luke's Church, Scranton.
Jack is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Kane Ruland. In addition, his two daughters, Connie Fitzsimmons and husband, Scott, of Tequesta, Fla.; and Sheree Ruland and partner, Carol Place, of Durham, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Parker Fitzsimmons; and Julianne Fitzsimmons Norris and husband, Geoff, of Tequesta, Fla.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, with services by Mother Rebecca Barnes, pastor. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Clarks Green Cemetery.
Friends may call on Monday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, the Jewish Home Employee Fund, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510, or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 14, 2019