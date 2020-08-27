Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
105 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA
Jack F. Perenza


1927 - 2020
Jack F. Perenza Obituary

Jack F. Perenza of Lake Ariel died quietly at home on Aug. 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary, who died in 1998.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1927, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Perenza. Educated in New York schools, Jack worked and retired from the Department of Environmental Protection in New York. He was a member of the St. Thomas More Parish Community. Upon his retirement, Jack and Mary moved to the Hideout in Lake Ariel. They became very active in various Hideout social groups, Jack in particular with the bowling and bocce leagues as well as the Legends Group.

Jack is survived by son, Joseph Perenza and his wife, Diana, of Deer Park, N.Y.; daughter, Brenda Breier and her husband, Joe, of Lake Ariel; sister, Jean Cusimano, of Patchogue, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Nicholas Grippo, of Roslyn, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Attivissimo, of Massapequa, N.Y.; grandsons, Jake Landherr and his partner, Noelle, of Jefferson Twp., Pa.; and Zack Landherr and his wife, Shear, of Murrieta, Calif.; two great-grandchildren, Stella and Zane; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sister, Grace Hebbard; and brothers, Leo and Joey Perenza.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy.

All attending the funeral are invited to go directly to the church.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. All CDC guidelines including the mandatory use of facial coverings as well as proper social distancing will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will also be given upon entering the funeral home. Please be prepared to pay your respects in a timely manner and then exit the funeral home.

Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Services, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508; or St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


