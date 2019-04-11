Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Jack L. McKeeby

Jack L. McKeeby, 81, of Montrose, Pa., was promoted to glory on April 9, and reunited with his first wife, Alberta; second wife, Norma; grandson, Jordan Ralston; his stepson, Lloyd Donald Welch; his brother, Robert; and sister, Fran.

He is survived by his third wife, Linda Knell McKeeby; his daughters, Candi Barnard and Rick, and Rhonda Ralston and Derek; stepchildren, Bonnie Brigham, Debra Fitch, Larry Welch and Lorraine, Joel Welch and Sandra, John Welch and Bobbi Jo; 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack was a self-employed quarry man and a director of the Blue Stone Association. He had numerous other jobs over the years, including owning a gas station and working on the installation of Interstate 81 from the state line to Five Mile Point. Jack served as a deacon at the Elkdale Baptist Church of West Clifford, Pa.

His faith was very important to him and he truly lived it out. Jack's life verse is John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, "I am the way the truth and life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."

At Jack's insistence, his body will be donated to SUNY Upstate Medical University, as a parting gift for the advancement of medicine for the future benefit of others. The family will hold a private memorial service at their convenience at his church.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Jordan Ralston Scholarship Fund, c/o NBT Bank, 841 Main St., New Milford, PA 18834.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2019
