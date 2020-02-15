|
Jack M. Mattessich, 67, of Eynon, died Thursday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center.
Born in Hoboken, N.J., to the late John and Helen Magnapera Mattessich, Jack graduated from Cliffside Park High School. Jack served as a police officer with the Cliffside Park Police Department. After retirement from the force, Jack started a second career with MPH Industries, based in Owensboro, Ky., as a district sales manager, selling radar equipment to police departments.
A compassionate and generous man with a strong love of family, Jack was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan, and a member of both the New Jersey Honor Legion and a social member of the Archbald American Legion Post 869.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Doherty Camoni, and her two sons, Sean Camoni and wife, Michele, and Curt Camoni and companion, Kristen Wolfe; Mary's grandchildren, Isabella, Angelina, Justin and Wyatt; sister, Annette Vaughn; and three brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Michael Mattessich; nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Mattessich.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. A viewing will be held one hour before Mass at the church. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hricak McAndrew American Legion Post 869, 161 S. Main St., Archbald, PA 18403. For directions and online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2020