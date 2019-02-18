Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack "Max" McVicar. View Sign

Jack "Max" McVicar, 64, of Archbald, died Saturday at home. His wife is Cheryl Mancuso Kato. They had been married for 25 years.



Born in Blakely, son of Geraldine Tarnosky McVicar and the late John McVicar, Max was a graduate of Valley View, class of 1972, where he excelled in baseball and football. Before retirement, he worked at Gould Battery in Throop and Cinram in Olyphant.



He enjoyed gardening and attending his nieces' sporting events and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.



Also surviving are sisters, Sharon Bednarz and husband, Ron, Dickson City; Kathy Browning, Scranton; Cindy Jones, Dickson City; and Lynn Holley and husband, Mike, Peckville; brother, Bert McVicar, Blakely; in-laws, John and Joan Granahan Mancuso, Archbald; daughter, Leah Cheplick and husband, Dave, Dickson City; two grandchildren, Jack and Layla; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. In keeping with Max's generosity, his body was donated to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

702 River St

Peckville , PA 18452

