|
|
Jack Morgan Berryman Jr. of Scranton passed away peacefully at his home after an illness.
Born July 26, 1950, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Jack Morgan Berryman Sr. and Marjorie Jones Berryman. He was a 1968 graduate of Troy Area High School and before his retirement in 2015 was employed by Pennsy Supply.
Surviving are his sister, Linda Berryman, of Indiana, Pa.; brothers, Philip Berryman and wife, Mary, of Oley, Pa.; Christian Berryman, of Fort Pierce, Fla.; nephew, David Berryman and Melanie Bolkovich, of Fleetwood, Pa.; and nieces, Susan Moyer and husband, Steven, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; and Lori Berryman and husband, Ben Mengel, of Wyomissing, Pa.; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Cuneo.
A private memorial service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020