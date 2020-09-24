|
Jack Oakley, 90, of Springville, Pa., died Thursday at home. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mae (Pratt) Oakley.
He was born on July 5, 1930, in Springville, Pa., to the late Luther S. and Ila (Sutton) Oakley.
Jack graduated from Springville High School and served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Gardner-Warner Post #154. Jack worked construction/carpentry his entire life. He was a "Jack" of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, casinos and dancing with Mae, both round and square dancing. Jack was always at ease around people. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a bit of a practical joker.
Also surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Cindy Oakley; daughter, Paula Mack; two grandchildren, Kristen (Cory) Rowe and Kyle (Kavina) Oakley; three great-grandchildren, Kiera Oakley, and Emmett and Nora Rowe; several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment will be in the Strickland Hill Cemetery. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Strickland Hill Cemetery, c/o Cindy Holdridge, 105 Chemung St., Sayre, PA 18840.