Jack R. Fries, 95, of Vandling, died Saturday at the Carbondale Nursing Center. His was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta Burns Fries, in 1978, and his second wife, Barbara Obelenus Fries, in 2002.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Russell B. and Delma Fitze Fries, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale. Jack was a graduate of Vandling High School, class of 1942. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the European theater during World War II as a motor machinist third class aboard a minesweeper ship, participating in the Allied invasions of Italy, Normandy and Southern France. After the war, he returned home to join the family business, R.B. Fries Auto Dealership Inc., Vandling, serving as vice president since 1946.
Jack was very active in his community, serving as a member and past master of the Mount Herman Lodge 472 of the Free and Accepted Masons, Union Dale; past president of the Forest City Lions Club; former chairman of the Vandling Planning Commission; member, New York State Masonic War Veterans Oswego District Post 43, Oswego; member of the Forest City Ambulance Association, overseeing construction of its first building; treasurer of the Vandling High School Reunion Committee; life member of more than 50 years of the American Legion Post 524, Forest City; secretary and board member of the former Liberty Discount Saving Bank, Carbondale; and a member of the Upper Woods Hunting Club.
Surviving are a son, J. Russell Freis and wife, Jan, Stafford, Va.: four stepchildren, Edith Barman, California; Margaret Nichols, Clifford; Tod Green and wife, Carol, Dover, Del.; Earl Obelenus and wife, Mary Ann, Forest City; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Joan A. Bartholomay and husband, Allyn, Alden Lake; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard D. "Dick" Fries and Dr. Gene Fries; and a stepson, John Obelenus.
A memorial service will held at a later date to be announced to be followed by interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Forest City Library, 531 Main St., Forest City, PA 18421; or the Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020