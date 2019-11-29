|
|
Jack T. Digwood, 71, of Taylor, died Wednesday morning at Allied Services Hospice Unit after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 50 years, Karen Deitzer Digwood.
Born on Jan. 30, 1948, in Taylor, he was the son of Janet Palmer Digwood and the late John Digwood Jr. He was a 1965 graduate of Taylor Moosic High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Intrepid. He was a proud veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War. He had been employed by Deitzer Kitchens, Duryea, and later by the United States Post Office, where he retired after 28 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post 306, Taylor, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor.
His greatest joy in life was his family. He was often seen walking the streets of Taylor with his soulmate, Karen, and their dogs. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his brothers, nephew and best friend, Bob Graham. Jack leaves behind a legacy of kindness. He went out of his way to do things for others that would make them smile. He also loved to make people laugh, especially his granddaughter, Olivia.
Along with his wife and mother, he is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Olshefski, and husband, John, and granddaughter, Olivia; a son, Jack Digwood and wife, Kristen, all of Mountaintop; three brothers, David and wife, Judy; James and wife, JoAnne, of Taylor; and Robert of Old Forge; two sisters, Donna Taroli and husband, Paul, of Athens, Alabama; and Reba DeStefano of Taylor; sister-in-law, Diane Digwood of Old Forge; nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bruce.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Allied Services Hospice Center and Dr. Glen Digwood for their kind and compassionate care of Jack and the extended family.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 South Main St., Taylor.
Jack had requested there be no flowers for the visitation.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019