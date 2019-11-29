Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Digwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack T. Digwood


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack T. Digwood Obituary
Jack T. Digwood, 71, of Taylor, died Wednesday morning at Allied Services Hospice Unit after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 50 years, Karen Deitzer Digwood.

Born on Jan. 30, 1948, in Taylor, he was the son of Janet Palmer Digwood and the late John Digwood Jr. He was a 1965 graduate of Taylor Moosic High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Intrepid. He was a proud veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War. He had been employed by Deitzer Kitchens, Duryea, and later by the United States Post Office, where he retired after 28 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post 306, Taylor, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor.

His greatest joy in life was his family. He was often seen walking the streets of Taylor with his soulmate, Karen, and their dogs. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his brothers, nephew and best friend, Bob Graham. Jack leaves behind a legacy of kindness. He went out of his way to do things for others that would make them smile. He also loved to make people laugh, especially his granddaughter, Olivia.

Along with his wife and mother, he is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Olshefski, and husband, John, and granddaughter, Olivia; a son, Jack Digwood and wife, Kristen, all of Mountaintop; three brothers, David and wife, Judy; James and wife, JoAnne, of Taylor; and Robert of Old Forge; two sisters, Donna Taroli and husband, Paul, of Athens, Alabama; and Reba DeStefano of Taylor; sister-in-law, Diane Digwood of Old Forge; nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bruce.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Allied Services Hospice Center and Dr. Glen Digwood for their kind and compassionate care of Jack and the extended family.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 South Main St., Taylor.

Jack had requested there be no flowers for the visitation.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -