Jack T. Digwood, 71, of Taylor, died Wednesday morning at Allied Services Hospice Unit after a hard- fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 50 years, Karen Deitzer Digwood.

Born on Jan. 30, 1948, in Taylor, he was the son of Janet Palmer Digwood and the late John Digwood Jr. He was a 1965 graduate of Taylor Moosic High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Intrepid. He was a proud veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War.

Due to the threat of bad weather, the family has postponed the visitation to Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Jack had requested there be no flowers for the visitation.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 1, 2019
