On Feb. 7, Jack Tully Jr. succumbed to the perils of his long-fought battle with addiction. His wife is the former Kimberlee Calvey.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Tully Jr..
A lifelong resident of Scranton, son of Stephanie Pozniak Reese (Jack Reese) and the late Jack Tully Sr., he was a former member of the Carpenter's Union 645. Jack loved motorcycles, fishing and was a great "storyteller."
Also surviving are a son, Shane; children, Kylee, Tyler and Shawn Brink; sisters, Jessica (Charles Lucke) and Irene Reese, and Candice Cimino; brothers, Ryan Tully, John Reese and Shane Thiel; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; as well as his paternal grandparents, all were surely awaiting him to spoil their golden boy!
A celebration of his life will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave. Donations are being accepted to defer the cost of burial.
Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2019