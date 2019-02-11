Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Tully Jr.. View Sign

On Feb. 7, Jack Tully Jr. succumbed to the perils of his long-fought battle with addiction. His wife is the former Kimberlee Calvey.



A lifelong resident of Scranton, son of Stephanie Pozniak Reese (Jack Reese) and the late Jack Tully Sr., he was a former member of the Carpenter's Union 645. Jack loved motorcycles, fishing and was a great "storyteller."



Also surviving are a son, Shane; children, Kylee, Tyler and Shawn Brink; sisters, Jessica (Charles Lucke) and Irene Reese, and Candice Cimino; brothers, Ryan Tully, John Reese and Shane Thiel; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; as well as his paternal grandparents, all were surely awaiting him to spoil their golden boy!



A celebration of his life will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave. Donations are being accepted to defer the cost of burial.

