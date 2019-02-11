Jack Tully Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Tully Jr..

On Feb. 7, Jack Tully Jr. succumbed to the perils of his long-fought battle with addiction. His wife is the former Kimberlee Calvey.

A lifelong resident of Scranton, son of Stephanie Pozniak Reese (Jack Reese) and the late Jack Tully Sr., he was a former member of the Carpenter's Union 645. Jack loved motorcycles, fishing and was a great "storyteller."

Also surviving are a son, Shane; children, Kylee, Tyler and Shawn Brink; sisters, Jessica (Charles Lucke) and Irene Reese, and Candice Cimino; brothers, Ryan Tully, John Reese and Shane Thiel; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; as well as his paternal grandparents, all were surely awaiting him to spoil their golden boy!

A celebration of his life will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave. Donations are being accepted to defer the cost of burial.
Funeral Home
Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.