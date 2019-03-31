Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Aaron "Jake" Gillern. View Sign

Jacob "Jake" Aaron Gillern, 21, Old Forge, formerly of Taylor, died unexpectedly Thursday evening.



Born in Scranton, on Sept. 8, 1997, son of Michael Gillern and wife, Karen Gillern, of Dickson City, and Mari Jo Graziano Hufford, of Taylor, he was educated in Riverside High School. Jake was a contractor and owned and operated his own construction company, Blue Ladder Builders.



While growing up, Jake was a Boy Scout, having belonged to Old Forge and Taylor packs. He also played baseball in the Old Forge Little League and enjoyed hunting frequently. He also gave of himself as a Taylor volunteer firefighter.



Also surviving are siblings, Miranda Vasquez, Gabriella Gillern, Thomas Hufford, Mikayla Gillern, Keanu Gillern; a stepbrother, Hashib Bulhan; and stepsisters, Kiara DeJesus and Danielle Hufford; his maternal grandparents, James and Rosemary Graziano, Old Forge; paternal grandmother, Caroline Gillern, Old Forge; two nieces; a nephew; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.



He was also predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John Gillern.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lake Road, Route 247, Mount Cobb, Jefferson Twp., with services by the Rev. Patricia Lee, senior pastor. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Those planning to attend are asked to proceed directly to the church.



Family and friends are invited to call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



To leave a message of consolation, visit

Jacob "Jake" Aaron Gillern, 21, Old Forge, formerly of Taylor, died unexpectedly Thursday evening.Born in Scranton, on Sept. 8, 1997, son of Michael Gillern and wife, Karen Gillern, of Dickson City, and Mari Jo Graziano Hufford, of Taylor, he was educated in Riverside High School. Jake was a contractor and owned and operated his own construction company, Blue Ladder Builders.While growing up, Jake was a Boy Scout, having belonged to Old Forge and Taylor packs. He also played baseball in the Old Forge Little League and enjoyed hunting frequently. He also gave of himself as a Taylor volunteer firefighter.Also surviving are siblings, Miranda Vasquez, Gabriella Gillern, Thomas Hufford, Mikayla Gillern, Keanu Gillern; a stepbrother, Hashib Bulhan; and stepsisters, Kiara DeJesus and Danielle Hufford; his maternal grandparents, James and Rosemary Graziano, Old Forge; paternal grandmother, Caroline Gillern, Old Forge; two nieces; a nephew; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.He was also predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John Gillern.The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lake Road, Route 247, Mount Cobb, Jefferson Twp., with services by the Rev. Patricia Lee, senior pastor. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Those planning to attend are asked to proceed directly to the church.Family and friends are invited to call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com Funeral Home Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge

522 Fallon St.

Old Forge , PA 18518

570-457-4321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close