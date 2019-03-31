Jacob "Jake" Aaron Gillern, 21, Old Forge, formerly of Taylor, died unexpectedly Thursday evening.
Born in Scranton, on Sept. 8, 1997, son of Michael Gillern and wife, Karen Gillern, of Dickson City, and Mari Jo Graziano Hufford, of Taylor, he was educated in Riverside High School. Jake was a contractor and owned and operated his own construction company, Blue Ladder Builders.
While growing up, Jake was a Boy Scout, having belonged to Old Forge and Taylor packs. He also played baseball in the Old Forge Little League and enjoyed hunting frequently. He also gave of himself as a Taylor volunteer firefighter.
Also surviving are siblings, Miranda Vasquez, Gabriella Gillern, Thomas Hufford, Mikayla Gillern, Keanu Gillern; a stepbrother, Hashib Bulhan; and stepsisters, Kiara DeJesus and Danielle Hufford; his maternal grandparents, James and Rosemary Graziano, Old Forge; paternal grandmother, Caroline Gillern, Old Forge; two nieces; a nephew; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
He was also predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John Gillern.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lake Road, Route 247, Mount Cobb, Jefferson Twp., with services by the Rev. Patricia Lee, senior pastor. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Those planning to attend are asked to proceed directly to the church.
Family and friends are invited to call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
