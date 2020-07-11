Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
242 Carbondale Road
Waymart, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob H. Beck


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob H. Beck Obituary

Jacob H. Beck, 84, of Waymart, died Friday at Wayne Woodlands Manor after an illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Catherine (Rathburn) Beck, in 2019. They were married on May 25, 1957.

Born Aug. 6, 1935 in Queens, N.Y., he was the son of the late Andrew and Bertha (Howe) Beck.

Jacob was a devout and faithful Catholic, and he loved St. Mary's Church where he was an avid member and supporter. Jacob and Catherine were well known for their creativity which was displayed in their business, Katie's Crafts. Jacob was a wholesale bakery distributor, and was the first person to bring Martin's Rolls to the local area. Above all, Jacob loved his family more than anything. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by three children, Carmen Gonzalez and her husband, Jose, of Duryea; Michael Beck of Waymart, and Minerva Barrett and her husband, Jim, of Clarks Summit; five grandchildren, Katie Kenney and her husband, Correy; and Erin, Jennifer, Tyler and James Barrett; and two great-grandchildren, Andy and Eli.

Jacob was also preceded in death by his sister and brothers, Barbara Baldwin, Arthur Storch, Andrew Beck and Harry Beck.

Following cremation, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart.

Interment will follow in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jacob's memory to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856, or .

Arrangements by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -