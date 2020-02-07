Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Church
Dickson City, PA
View Map
Jacob Onesky Jr. Obituary
Jacob Onesky Jr., 91, a resident of the Spring Village, East Strouds­burg, and formerly of Dickson City, graduated to eternal life on Wednesday evening, Feb. 5, at the Village. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Grabowski Onesky, and his second wife, Rose Reding Onesky.

He was the son of the late Jacob Sr. and Julia Onesky, and he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of the Scranton School District, and he served with the United States Army during World War II. Grandsons Dave and Joe Grabowski spent their high school and college years with Jake and Mary working and traveling with the Coleman Brothers Shows. Jake owned the One-Mar Wholesale Distributors. He was also a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

The family wishes to thank Roberta and John Mellon for their loving care to Jake during his final days.

Surviving are daughters, Florence Mataloni; Joyce Carlsen and husband, Chris; Roberta Mellon and husband, John; many grand- and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Joseph Grabowski and Joseph Mataloni; and daughter-in-law, Maryann Grabowski.

The funeral with military honors will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.

Friends may call Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020
