Jacob P. Yablonski Jr.

Jacob P. Yablonski Jr. Obituary
Jacob P. Yab-lonski Jr., 81, of Jefferson Twp. died Wednesday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center following an illness.

Born April 9, 1938, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Jacob and Sophie (Stachnik) Yablonski.

Jacob was a Navy veteran; called to active duty Aug. 27, 1956. Following his military duty, he worked as a self-employed builder and woodworking instructor. He retired in 2000.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Barbara M. Krenitsky.

He was a member of St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Twp. Jacob was passionate about fishing and woodworking. He was a loving and committed father, and grandfather. He was blessed abundantly with friends wherever he went.

He will be dearly missed by his loving family.

Jacob's family would like to thank the ICU doctors and staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center for their care and compassion.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Sally Kirby of Scott Twp.; Michael Yablonski and wife, Yuh-Hwa Wang, of Pittsboro, N.C.; and Matthew Yablonski and wife, Kimberly, of Jefferson Twp.; five grandchildren, Mark Kirby Jr. and wife, Jenna; Justin M. Kirby and fiancée Breeann; Jacob Yablonski III, Leah L. Yablonski and Tyler M. Yablonski; two great-grandchildren, Chase Bohlig and Luke Kirby; his sisters, Dorothy Foley, Sally Cerra, and Carol Maddage; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp.

Military honors will be conducted following the Mass. Private Interment and committal will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery.

Friends and family may call Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church Street Moscow.

For online condolences, visit duffyandsnowdon.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019
