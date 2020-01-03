|
Jacqueline M. Evans, 73, of Spring Brook Twp., died Tuesday in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore following a courageous battle with COPD and cancer. She was the widow of Roger E. Evans, who died Aug. 15, 2012. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in November of that year.
Born Jan. 15, 1946, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso Raniella and Dorothy Hinkle Kellett.
Jacqueline will be missed and forever loved by all who knew her. As her nurses would say, her spark was infectious. Jacqueline's family would like to extend thanks to Life Geisinger and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their wonderful care and compassion.
Surviving are her children, Michele Featherman and husband, Sam, of Spring Brook Twp.; sons, Mark Evans, Spring Brook Twp., and David R. Evans, Dickson City; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Emily, Alysa, Kristy, Holly, Michael and James; her brothers, Samuel Raniella, Bruce Raniella, Joseph Kellett, Jude Kellett, Jeff Hinkle and John Kellett; her sister, Florence Kellett; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Kellett.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. David Hinkley as officiating clergy. Interment and committal prayers will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020