Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strauch Funeral Home
602 Birch Street
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-0413
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline M. Koch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline M. Koch Obituary

Jacqueline M. Koch of Scranton died Thursday, Oct. 22, at home after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Born in Scranton and raised in Moscow, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Reine E. DePew Thiel. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked in the financial field for more than 20 years. She also taught at Lourdsmont for four years and tutored at the Lackawanna County Jail.

She was a beautiful person inside and out. She never turned her back on someone in need. The last 10 years were a battle but she still put the ones she loved first. If you knew her then you know she was a great soul. She will be deeply missed by many. Her long journey of pain and suffering is over and she is at peace in a better place.

Jackye is survived by her daughter who will miss her every day, Marnie Thomas and fiancé, Bruce Parker; a granddaughter, Briana; and great-grandson, Landen; her sisters, Patricia Stout and husband, Carles, and their children, Tara, Curt and Carles; Michele Padrusnak and husband, Stephen, and their children, Richard, Stephanie and Stephen; her sister-in-law, Sandy Thiel, and her children, Stephanie and Elizabeth; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna; a brother, James; an infant brother, Michael; and a niece, Christy N. Kramer.

Services were private at the convenience of the family and were entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton, PA 18505.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -