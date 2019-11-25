|
Jacqueline M. Lishman, 57, of Scranton, died Saturday morning at the Allied Hospice Center in Scranton after losing her battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the wife of Robert Lishman. The couple married on Nov. 8, 1991.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Frances Ostrowski Frey, she was a member of Elm Park United Methodist Church and attended the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Before her illness, she worked for many years at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore, Pa., and ended her career at TMG Healthcare in Jessup, Pa..
Jacqueline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Lishman, Scranton; her son, Frederick James Lishman and fiancée, Chelsea, two grandchildren, Jayce and Shawn; and daughter, Justine Elizabeth Lishman and fiancé, Colin; sister, Patricia Frey, Honesdale; niece, Kimberly Frances Brennan and husband, Matt, Scranton; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, with services by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor.
Friends may call Wednesday from 3 until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, in Jackie's memory.
Arrangements entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 25, 2019