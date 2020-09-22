Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Spring Brook, PA 18444
570-842-3098
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacques Bensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacques A. Bensley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacques A. Bensley Obituary

Jacques A. Bensley, 87, of West Orange, N.J., and formerly of Gouldsboro, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at CareOne at Madison Avenue in Morristown, N.J. He was the widower of Lillie "Pat" (Brill) Bensley, who passed away on Oct. 10, 2017, and the couple was married for 62 years.

Born in Morristown, N.J., he was the son of the late Elden and Lucie (Gereund) Bensley. Jacques served in the United States Navy and prior to retiring, worked as a layout representative for Jersey Central Power and Light.

Jacques enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Bensley, of Scranton; Timothy Bensley and his wife, Julie, of New York City; Jacquelyn Bensley, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Daniel Bensley and his wife, Debra, of Big Pine Key, Fla.; Jonathan Bensley, of Parsippany, N.J.; and Patrick Bensley and his wife, Stephanie, of Chesapeake, Va.; his eight grandchildren, Allison Paul, Matthew Bensley, Courtney Bensley, Caitlin Bensley, Christopher Bensley, Brian Bogdon and Brandon Bogdon, and Sophia Perrotta; his six great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Paul, Luna Bensley, Skylin Bogdon, Aspen Bogdon, Avery Bogdon, Iris Koch.

Jacques was also preceded in death by his sons, Douglas Bensley and Christopher Bensley; his brother, E.P. "Pete" Bensley; and his sister, Yvette Beatty.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11:45 a.m. at Lehigh Cemetery, Fourth Street in Gouldsboro. Interment with military honors will follow.

Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 301, Gouldsboro, PA 18424. To share your fondest memories of Jacques, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacques's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -