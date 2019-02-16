Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jadwiga Bak. View Sign

Jadwiga Bak, 95, Olyphant, died Tuesday morning at home. She is survived by her husband, Michael Bak.



Born in Belarus, the daughter of the late Vincent and Elizabeth Augustonowich, she was educated in Poland. As a young girl, she worked on her family's farm, and, upon coming to America, she became a seamstress in the local garment industry. She was a member of the ILGWU.



Surviving are a nephew and several nieces.



She was also preceded in death by six sisters.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.



Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



