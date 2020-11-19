Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Benson Jr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Benson Jr. Obituary

James A. Benson Jr., age 81, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday morning at Riverside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Taylor.

Born on June 3, 1939, and raised in Covington Twp., James was the son of the late James Sr. and Mary (Stacoski) Benson. Educated in North Pocono Schools, he was a truck driver prior to his retirement. He will long be missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings, Walter Benson and wife, Beverly; and Janet Dunn and husband, Roger, all of Covington Twp.; and loving nieces and nephews.

A blessing service by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Church Parish, will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 North Main Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Daleville. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until services.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -