|
|
James A. Erzen, 86, of Carbondale died Tuesday at home. His wife is the former Frances Fryer. The couple has been married for 67 years.
Born in Forest City, son of the late Anthony and Agnes Gantar Erzen, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Forest City High School and he attended Johnson Trade School, Scranton. James was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Before retirement, he was employed as a welder at the Pompton Tool and Die Co., Honesdale. He was previously employed at Gentex Corp., Simpson and the Hendrick Manufacturing Company, Carbondale. James enjoyed sitting on his front porch and he took great pride in his gardening. He also took great joy in spending time with his family, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Rajan Mulloth and the nurses and staff of Allied Services Hospice for the compassionate care given to James.
Also surviving are three daughters, Mary Lou O'Hara and husband, Mike, Carbondale; Kathy Erzen and companion, Randy Furnes, Middletown, Conn.; and Margaret Farber and husband, Eddie, Carbondale; a son, Ronald Erzen and wife, Joann, Orthing, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey O'Hara, Jennifer Spinella, Michelle Demshock, Scott Erzen, Brian Erzen, Fallon Farber, Justin Farber and Sean Farber; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kylie, Alicity and Colton; a sister, Dorothy Phillips, Washington, D.C.; a brother, Charles Erzen, Hampton, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Marinchick, Marcella Tusar, Molly Vauter, Cecelia Tusar and Eva Golecki.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019