James A. Lamonica Jr., 47, of Scranton, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center from complications related to his decades long battle with diabetes. His wife is the former Lynne Walsh.
Born Feb. 6, 1972, in Scranton, he was the son of the late James Sr. and Jean Gruczkowski Lamonica. He was a 1990 graduate of Scranton Central High School. He earned his marketing degree from the University of Scranton in 1995.
Jimmy exercised his talent for sales and his skills in customer service at Bernie Caps Auto and the Trailer Corner Old Forge.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton
A pitchman in his heart and soul, he never missed an episode of Shark Tank. He was a New York Yankees fan for all times. A consumer of knowledge in a broad range of fields, he was a reliable source of expertise and a tireless support to his family and friends. He distinguished himself to all he encountered with his artistry in story telling and the perfectly pitched one liner.
Also surviving are a sister, Janine, Philadelphia; aunts and uncles, Bernice Stolen, Taylor; Marion and William York, Scranton; and Diane and Robert Ogonosky, Avoca; brothers-in-law, James Walsh, Scranton; David Walsh, Spring Brook Twp.; and Mark Walsh, Wyomissing; nephew, James Walsh; and his "fur baby," Livvie.
Family and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel,1605 Oram St., West Scranton. Interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
There are no public calling hours. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Parish Food Pantry, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, 18504; the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104; or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020